RBNZ’s Orr: New covid case is reminder of risks ahead – Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr recently crossed wires via the Bloomberg TV interview during the early Friday morning in Asia.

The RBNZ Chief initially cited his comfort with the current monetary policy before turning the hopes of foreign asset purchases.

However, the major interesting commentaries could be found mentioning the risks of the fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Auckland. The policymaker also mentioned that the assumption economy will keep growing is 'big if' while saying, “border reopening (globally) by 2022 is 'bold assumption'”.

NZD/USD extends corrective pullback…

Following the news, NZD/USD drops further below 0.6900, currently down to 0.6833. Although the RBNZ boss showed confidence in the latest monetary policy moves, his fears concerning the covid join the line of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and highlight the risk. The same help the US dollar due to its safe-haven status.