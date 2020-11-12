RBNZ’s Orr: New covid case is reminder of risks ahead – Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr recently crossed wires via the Bloomberg TV interview during the early Friday morning in Asia.
The RBNZ Chief initially cited his comfort with the current monetary policy before turning the hopes of foreign asset purchases.
However, the major interesting commentaries could be found mentioning the risks of the fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Auckland. The policymaker also mentioned that the assumption economy will keep growing is 'big if' while saying, “border reopening (globally) by 2022 is 'bold assumption'”.
NZD/USD extends corrective pullback…
Following the news, NZD/USD drops further below 0.6900, currently down to 0.6833. Although the RBNZ boss showed confidence in the latest monetary policy moves, his fears concerning the covid join the line of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and highlight the risk. The same help the US dollar due to its safe-haven status.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure, still above 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair continues trading in tight intraday ranges, although a worsening market’s sentiment weighed on the Aussie. Critical support at 0.7170.
NZD/USD: Sellers look to 0.6800 as RBNZ’s Orr follows Fed’s Powell
NZD/USD extends pullback from March 2019 high flashed the previous day. RBNZ Governor Orr doubts recovery hopes like Fed Chair Powell. Auckland marks fresh virus cases, New Zealand data stays mixed.
Gold buyers eye $1,900 amid risk-off mood
Gold pares early-week losses despite latest pullback from $1,883.93. Covid recalls activity restrictions in US states, Fed Chair Powell warns about vaccine hopes. Trade, political tensions also join the line to weigh the risks.
FX risk aversion returns as rise in virus cases spook traders
Pharmaceutical companies are making meaningful progress towards developing a successful vaccine but according to the markets, its just not fast enough. If we are lucky, a vaccine will be approved before the end of this year.
WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks
Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday.