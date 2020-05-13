RBNZ’s Orr: Monetary Policy Committee is prepared to do whatever it takes

The Monetary Policy Committee is prepared to do whatever it takes, said Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr while addressing the post-monetary policy decision press conference online on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“Buying inflation linked bonds to improve liquidity of that market.”

“Hopes never have to use all policy options.“

“Will be assessing use of negative rates along with other tools.”

“Wants bond market to have more participants than just central bank.”

“Other instruments we can consider buying.”

“Purchasing foreign assets is a tool available.”

“A long way away from buying govt bonds in primary market.”

Market reaction

The kiwi dollar is seeing some fresh selling pressure on the dovish comments from Governor Orr, with NZD/USD falling further towards the 0.6000 handle. The spot prints fresh daily lows at 0.6022, down 0.86% on the day.