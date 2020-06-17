RBNZ’s Orr: Confident that there are plenty of tools

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Adrian Orr is on the wires now, commenting on the central bank’s monetary policy options, speaking in an interview with CNN.

Key quotes

“Very pleased with the impact of QE, pointing to lower interest rates lower, flatter yield curve.

“Next steps could include - An increase in the size of QE, increase the number of instruments that can be included in QE.”

“Negative cash rate still a possibility.”

“Confident that there are plenty of tools.”

“The main game in town is about fiscal policy.”

“Would be very concerned if restrictions on the domestic economy were reimposed in the case or a resurgence of COVID-19.”

Market reaction

NZD/USD is keeping its range play intact around 0.6450 despite Governor Orr leaving doors open for further easing.