RBNZ’s Orr: A few large banks having access to offshore funding is “something we have to watch”

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor, Adrian Orr, is holding a press conference about the Financial Stability Report, in Wellington. The central bank governor is yet to provide any direct guidelines about the macroeconomic moves.
Key comments
A few large banks having access to our offshore funding is something we have to watch.
We will be working closely to alter the Loan to Value Ratio (LVR) if needed.
Would still like debt to income tools as part of toolkit, is being discussed with the government in legislative review.
About Adrian Orr
Adrian Orr is the Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and has been since March 2018. The Reserve Bank uses monetary policy to maintain price stability as defined in the Policy Targets Agreement (PTA). The current PTA requires the Bank to keep inflation between 1 and 3 percent on average over the medium term. The Bank implements monetary policy by setting the Official Cash Rate (OCR), which is reviewed eight times a year.
FX implications
The NZD/USD pair recently benefitted from the RBNZ’s upbeat Financial Stability Report (FSR). However, the broad strength of the US dollar (USD), mainly due to the trade headlines and data, will keep the kiwi pair’s run-up in the check. It should also be noted that the New Zealand central bank Governor’s public appearances have been quite hawkish off-late and hence increase the importance of December month meeting.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro enters Asia holding above the 1.1000 handle
On the daily chart, the euro/dollar currency pair is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Tuesday, the market climbed above the 1.1020 resistance.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
USD/JPY recovers above 109 as 10-year US T-bond yield rebounds from daily lows
The USD/JPY pair retreated to 108.90 area during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day and was last seen trading at 109.12, adding 0.2% on a daily basis.
XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday
Finally, yesterday ended with huge gains in almost the whole crypto board. Despite this important sign of euphoria – no distinction is made between assets – the falling chapter does not seem to have ended at the moment.