RBNZ's Orr: 50 bps rate cut last year has bought us an enormous amount of time

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr is back on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that the “50 bps rate cut last year has bought us an enormous amount of time.”
Additional quotes
RBNZ prepared to do whatever it believes is needed.
RBNZ has 'powder in the gun' in the face of an economic shock.
NZ economy well placed to weather global turmoil.
NZD/USD defends 0.6300
The Kiwi trades with moderate losses, managing to hold above the 0.63 handle amid risk recovery and poor Chinese PPI data while markets digest the latest comments from Orr.
