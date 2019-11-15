RBNZ's Hawkesby: February monetary policy meeting is 'live'

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Assistant Governor/GM Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, Christian Hawkesby, was reported by Reuters, as saying that the February RBNZ monetary policy meeting is a “live” one.

Additional Quotes:

Rate cut in February would require outlook to change. Need to see how outlook evolves heading into Feb. Already expect soft activity for the remainder of 2019.

The Kiwi ticked a few pips lower from daily highs of 0.6393 on Hawesby’s latest comments, now trading near 0.6385. Despite the dovish RBNZ-speak, the spot remains buoyed by the renewed US-China trade optimism.