RBNZ's Hawkesby: February monetary policy meeting is 'live'

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Assistant Governor/GM Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, Christian Hawkesby, was reported by Reuters, as saying that the February RBNZ monetary policy meeting is a “live” one.
Additional Quotes:
Rate cut in February would require outlook to change.
Need to see how outlook evolves heading into Feb.
Already expect soft activity for the remainder of 2019.
The Kiwi ticked a few pips lower from daily highs of 0.6393 on Hawesby’s latest comments, now trading near 0.6385. Despite the dovish RBNZ-speak, the spot remains buoyed by the renewed US-China trade optimism.
