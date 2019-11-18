The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Christian Hawkesby, Assistant Governor/GM Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, has been crossing the wires again, in addition to earlier comments whereby an August rate cut has been described as a means to avoiding more later.
Additional comments:
- August cut did not mean something bad had happened.
- The economy is in good shape and we are trying to keep it there.
Earlier in today's Asian opening hours, Hawkesby said, "We need to keep rates at a low level for some time,' adding, "Global risks are still to the downside."
FX implications:
There has been little to zero reaction to the comments today as the price of NZD/USD balances over the support of slightly bullish 21 and 50-day moving averages with price oscillating around 0.64 the figure. There is a focus on US and Chinese trade relations on an otherwise dormant domestic calendar for the week ahead.
