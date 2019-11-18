The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Christian Hawkesby, Assistant Governor/GM Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, has been crossing the wires again, in addition to earlier comments whereby an August rate cut has been described as a means to avoiding more later.

Additional comments:

August cut did not mean something bad had happened.

The economy is in good shape and we are trying to keep it there.

Earlier in today's Asian opening hours, Hawkesby said, "We need to keep rates at a low level for some time,' adding, "Global risks are still to the downside."

FX implications:

There has been little to zero reaction to the comments today as the price of NZD/USD balances over the support of slightly bullish 21 and 50-day moving averages with price oscillating around 0.64 the figure. There is a focus on US and Chinese trade relations on an otherwise dormant domestic calendar for the week ahead.