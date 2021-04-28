RBNZ's Harris: Central bank still not meeting its employment objective

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is not quite near to meeting its employment objective, the central bank policymaker Peter Harris said in a statement on Wednesday.

Additional comments

No need to remove monetary stimulus right now. Not seeing material signs of wage inflation. Low rates support employment, incomes. Unemployment remains 'relatively high'.

NZD/USD reaction

NZD/USD keeps its recovery mode intact, having recaptured 0.7200 following the above comments.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7203, modestly flat on the day.