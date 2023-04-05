RBNZ's decision to hike 50 bps has limited read-through for other Central Banks – TDS

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised and raised its monetary policy rate by 50 basis points. Economists at TD Securities stick to their 5.50% peak OCR forecast.
RBNZ bucked consensus and stuck with hiking at a 50 bps clip
“The RBNZ surprised the market and hiked the OCR by 50 bps to 5.25%.”
“Upside risks to inflation have been nudged higher in the near term above Feb MPS forecasts, overriding downside risks to growth.”
“Credit conditions not tightening sufficiently played a key role in the Bank's decision to hike 50 bps.”
“After today's decision, we retain our 5.50% peak OCR call. We see limited read-through of today's RBNZ decision for other Central Banks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.0950 in early Europe, having failed to sustain at higher levels. The pair is weighed down by the pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, investors await the US ADP and ISM Services PMI data for a fresh move.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2450 amid damp mood
GBP/USD is easing from ten-month highs of 1.2510, heading toward 1.2450 ahead of the key US/UK data on Wednesday. A cautious market mood is offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. Dovish BoE commentary adds to the downside in Cable.
Gold bulls cheer $2,010 breakout, US data eyed
XAU/USD slowly pushes its northward limits to $2,025 as it renews the 13-month high amid broad USD weakness. Gold benefits from the market’s indecision amid hawkish Fed talks and receding market bets on the aggressive rate hikes by the US central bank.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive Premium
Automatic Data Processing will release its National Employment Report for March Wednesday, 12:15 GMT. Later, at 14:00 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Service PMI report, about economic activity in the sector during March.