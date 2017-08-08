RBNZ: will be in no hurry to tighten - Nomura

RBNZ: will be in no hurry to tighten - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
In the opinion of analysts at Nomura, the downshift in the New Zealand inflation trajectory should see the RBNZ continue to stress that it is in no hurry to tighten policy.
Key Quotes:
"The RBNZ’s current OCR track tentatively puts the start of a tightening cycle in late 2019. This is at risk of being pushed out further into 2020, particularly given the RBNZ’s updated assessment that the neutral interest rate has drifted lower. This implies that the current low level of interest rates may not be as stimulatory as previously perceived."
"Nevertheless, the message from the RBNZ should be that market pricing, currently factoring in over half a 25bp RBNZ rate hike by mid-2018, is optimistic."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.