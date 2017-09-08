RBNZ to stick with a 'wait-and-see' policy stance - ING

RBNZ to stick with a 'wait-and-see' policy stance - INGBy Dhwani Mehta
In the view of Petr Krpata, an analyst with ING Bank, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to leave its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at a record low of 1.75% later on Wednesday.
Key Quotes:
"We see some macro evidence to support a slightly more hawkish tone, but softer 2Q inflation and concerns over fuelling a strong NZD will likely see the RBNZ stick with a 'wait-and-see' policy stance.”
“While NZ rates have been ticking lower in anticipation of a more neutral tone, there is a tail risk that the kiwi could come under additional pressure from ramped up RBNZ jawboning."
