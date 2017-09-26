RBNZ to maintain status quo on rates – Kiwi Bank

The RBNZ is expected to leave the OCR unchanged at 1.75% at this week’s September OCR Review, according to the economics team of Kiwi Bank.

Key Quotes

“While there have been a few pieces of interesting data since the August MPS, we expect this week’s review to pass without much impact.”

“Political matters – both domestic and international – are more likely to take centre stage this week.”

“We expect to see little change in the tone from the RBNZ, with the bulk of the policy statement unchanged.”

“We maintain our view that the RBNZ will leave the OCR unchanged until the end of 2018, before gradually hiking interest rates.”