RBNZ to leave OCR unchanged, boost inflation & GDP forecasts – GS

RBNZ to leave OCR unchanged, boost inflation & GDP forecasts – GSBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at Goldman Sachs provide insights on what to expect from the RBNZ monetary policy decision due for announcement on Wednesday at 2000GMT.
Key Points:
RBNZ to leave OCR unchanged
To boost inflation and GDP forecasts
Strong house price growth along with downside risks to the economy decreasing that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will become more hawkish as 2017 progresses
Tightening cycle to start near the end of this year, initial hike of 25bp in November