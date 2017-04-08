RBNZ to keep rates on-hold until Q2 2018 – BBG Survey

According to the latest survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is seen in no hurry to hike interest rates until Q2 2018.

RBNZ is expected to announce its policy decision next Thursday.

Key Findings:

11 economists sees the RBNZ on hold until Q2 2018

1 economist sees the first rate hike coming at the November 9 meeting this year

3 see a hike by Q1 2018

On the other hand, two see the RBNZ on hold until at least Q3 2018