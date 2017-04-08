RBNZ to keep rates on-hold until Q2 2018 – BBG Survey

RBNZ to keep rates on-hold until Q2 2018 – BBG SurveyBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the latest survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is seen in no hurry to hike interest rates until Q2 2018.
RBNZ is expected to announce its policy decision next Thursday.
Key Findings:
11 economists sees the RBNZ on hold until Q2 2018
1 economist sees the first rate hike coming at the November 9 meeting this year
3 see a hike by Q1 2018
On the other hand, two see the RBNZ on hold until at least Q3 2018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.