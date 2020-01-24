RBNZ to keep rates on hold this year – Standard Chartered

The Standard Chartered analysts offer their outlook on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy in the year ahead.

Key Quotes:

“RBNZ is likely to keep the policy rate in 2020 on hold while maintaining an easing bias

Government fiscal policy will spur growth in conjunction with already accommodative monetary policy settings

We expect GDP growth to remain stable at 2.3% in 2020; services to recover from a lackluster 2019.”