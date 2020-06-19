RBNZ to keep rate unchanged next week, no change seen for some time – Wells Fargo

Next Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will have its monetary policy meeting. Analysts at Wells Fargo expect the central bank to hold the key rate at 0.25% and they do not foresee changes for some time in rates.
Key Quotes:
“At the May 12 monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) unleashed large stimulus measures aimed at cushioning the economy against the negative effects of COVID-19. The committee agreed to substantially expand its Large Scale Asset Purchase program to NZ$60B (~19% of GDP) from the previous limit of NZ$33B (~10% of GDP).”
“Since the May policy meeting, the outlook for the NZ economy has improved. The NZ government removed all of its remaining lockdown restrictions and social distancing requirements, except for strict border control measures after the nation reported it eliminated COVID-19. Although NZ is likely to still fall into a deep recession, we expect the re-opening of its economy will help limit longer-term economic damage. Against that backdrop, we expect the RBNZ to hold the Official Cash rate at 0.25% at the upcoming meeting, and do not foresee the central bank moving rates in either direction for some time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.
Gold: XAU/USD hits three-week highs, tests again critical resistance around $1745
Gold prices rose further after the London fix, and reached at $1745/oz the highest intraday level in four weeks. It was unable to break the barrier around $1745/40 and pulled back modestly.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.