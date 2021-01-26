RBNZ to hike rates next year – Capital Economics

In its latest update on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) monetary policy, Ben Udy, Australia & New Zealand Economist at Capital Economics, noted, “we now expect the RBNZ to tighten monetary policy in the years ahead as GDP growth, the labor market and inflation will be much stronger than the Bank has anticipated.”
“We expect asset purchases to be wound down from this year before the Bank hikes rates in 2022. There are several reasons why we no longer expect further monetary stimulus.”
“First, the recovery in output occurred much faster than we had anticipated as GDP returned to pre-virus levels in Q3. Second, most measures of underlying inflation surged in Q4. All of them are now close the RBNZ’s target mid-point. Third, the housing market in New Zealand is running red hot. House prices are up nearly 20% from a year ago and show little sign of coming back down to earth.”
“By the end of 2022 we expect inflation will have been around or above target for nearly two years and that employment should be above its maximum sustainable level. On that basis we expect the Bank to begin hiking rates at the end of 2022.”
“We’ve pencilled in three rate hikes to 1.0% by the middle of 2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
