RBNZ to get new governance board after legislative changes

After replacing the RBNZ Act 1989 with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Bill, altering the central bank's high-level objectives, powers, functions, governance, and funding arrangements, New Zealand’s central bank tease new governance amid early Wednesday, per Reuters.
“New Zealand's central bank said on Wednesday a new statutory governance board will begin work at the bank in mid-2022 following legislative changes introduced by the government,” said the News.
The piece also quotes RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr as saying, “Our new legislation clarifies what we're here to achieve, including promoting and protecting financial stability and ultimately the prosperity and wellbeing of all New Zealanders."
While giving details off the RBNZ Bill, New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson said, “The new bill provides for a financial policy remit to be issued by the minister, setting out matters to which the Reserve Bank board must have regard, and also gives the minister the ability to direct the Bank to maintain a minimum level of capital.”
Additional comments
Key changes include the appointment of a new statutory governance board, which will be responsible for all decision-making except those related to the Monetary Policy Committee, the RBNZ said in a statement.
The Governor will remain chair of the Monetary Policy Committee, which determines New Zealand's interest rate settings and will also sit on the future board.
Market reaction
NZD/USD keeps bounce off one-week low, portrayed the previous day, following the news. That said, the Kiwi pair picks up the bids around 0.7010 amid an initial Asian session trading on Wednesday.
Read: NZD/USD meets a critical 4-hour resistance ahead of US CPI
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed near 1.1700 amid tepid local data
EUR/USD is stuck around 1.1720 as solid dollar’s demand persists while the shared currency gives up to tepid German data. Investors welcome US news on infrastructure investment, eyes on US inflation data.
GBP/USD: Mounting pressure amid persistent dollar’s strength
The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.3827 after spending most of the day hovering around the 1.3850 level. The pair gave up after Wall Street’s opening and news that the US Senate had approved the infrastructure bill.
Gold Price bulls eye a 50% mean reversion
Gold is consolidating at a key support structure as the US dollar and yields press on. Bulls have their eyes on corrections and for a continuation in gold higher to test 50% of the drop.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110
Safemoon fails to hold the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while declining back below the upper trend line of the descending triangle, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 20-day SMA at $0.00000252.
Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules
One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.