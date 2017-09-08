RBNZ: the bottom line - ANZ

RBNZ: the bottom line - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ offered the key points from today's RBNZ interest rate meeting.
Key Quotes:
"The RBNZ stuck to its guns this morning, delivering a very similar statement to June.
It is clear that it sees the need for a strong domestic economy to offset tradable inflation weakness.
This means that hikes are a long way off and its stance is ultra- neutral, although there was a hat-tip within the forecasts to the next move in rates being up.
Our OCR forecasts are under review as we weigh up structural inflation suppressants versus capacity and NZD prospects."
