RBNZ Survey: NZ inflation expectations accelerate in Q4, Kiwi unimpressed

New Zealand's (NZ) both one and two-year inflation expectations accelerated further in the fourth quarter of 2020,

Two-year inflation expectations, seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices, rose to 1.59% from 1.43% last.

Kiwi unfazed

Rising NZ inflation expectations for Q4 failed to offer any extra zest to the NZD bulls.

At the time of writing, the kiwi trades at 0.6777, up 0.14% on a daily basis.