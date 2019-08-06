RBNZ Survey: New Zealand inflation expectations fall in Q3, Kiwi loses 15-pips

According to the latest Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) survey, New Zealand's both 1-year and 2-year inflation expectations dropped in the third quarter.

Business managers forecast annual inflation averaging 1.71% over the coming year vs. 1.97% previous.

Two-year inflation expectations, seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices, fell to 1.86% from 2.01% last.

The Kiwi lost ground on the poor data release and tested the strong support near 0.6540 region before rising back above the midpoint of the 0.65 handle.