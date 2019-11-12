RBNZ Survey: New Zealand inflation expectations fall further in Q4, Kiwi sheds 15-pips

According to the latest Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) survey, New Zealand's both one-year and two-year inflation expectations dropped further in the fourth quarter.

Business managers forecast annual inflation averaging 1.66% over the coming year vs. 1.71% previous.

Two-year inflation expectations, seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices, fell to 1.80% from 1.86% last.

The Kiwi extended its renewed downside on dismal NZ data, with the prices now at session lows of 0.6342, down from 0.6357 seen pre-release and -0.24% on the day.