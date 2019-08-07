Dominick Stephens, chief economist at Westpac, points out that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand reduced the OCR by 50 basis points to 1.00% at today’s Monetary Policy Statement.
Key Quotes
“This was a stunning decision – in the history of the OCR, the only times the OCR has been cut by 50bps or more have been after the 9/11 terrorist attack, during the GFC, and after the Christchurch earthquake. We are very surprised that the RBNZ decided to cut 50bps in today’s environment.”
“There was no signal in this document about the likelihood of further cuts, and the published OCR projections bottomed out at 0.9%, implying only a small chance of a further OCR cut. The RBNZ appears to be trying to get ahead of the curve with today’s move.”
“Consequently, we doubt that the RBNZ will cut the OCR in September.”
“However, given the Committee’s clear willingness to reduce the OCR, and our view that there is some further economic softness to come in the near term, we now expect another 25bp cut in November. That will take the OCR to 0.75%.”
“Like us, markets were stunned by the 50bps cut. The exchange rate fell by more than a cent to 0.6430 and two-year swap rates fell by 14bps. This is likely to lead to further declines in fixed mortgage rates.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stuck at 50% Fib, focus on German Industrial Production
EUR/USD's bounce from recent lows seems to have stalled near key Fib level of 1.1219. Signs of indecision have emerged on EUR/USD's daily chart. An above-forecast German data is needed to push the pair above Tuesday's high.
GBP/USD: Choppy inside immediate symmetrical triangle amid mild dossier of UK politics
Increasing calls for the Brexit deal change and fresh doubts over the PM Johnson’s future fail to propel the GBP/USD pair as it remains modestly unchanged near mid-1.21s heading into Wednesday’s London open.
USD/JPY reverses a brief dip below 106.00 amid Treasury yields sell-off
The USD/JPY pair trims losses and regains the 106 handle in Wednesday's Asian trading, but the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the sell-off in Treasury yields and cautious trading in the Asian stocks.
Gold in NZD terms eyes record highs after RBNZ rate cut
Gold is shining bright in New Zealand following a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut by the RBNZ. The yellow metal is currently trading at NZ$ 2,304 per Oz, the highest level since Nov 2011 and could test the record high of NZ$ 2,324.80 hit in Aug 2011.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Cash Rate Decision: Poised to cut again
The New Zealand central bank began the current round of rate decreases when Governor Adrian Orr reduced the cash rate 0.25% on May 8th. The RBA followed with its base with a quarter point cut to 1.25% on June 4th.