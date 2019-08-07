According to analysts at TD Securities, the RBNZ took the market by surprise and cut the OCR by 50 bps at its August MPC meeting.
Key Quotes
“Ahead of the policy announcement, rates markets were fully priced for a 25bps move while all but a handful of analysts were looking for the same according to Bloomberg's poll. Those few in the minority were looking for an unchanged result.”
“In its official statement, the MPC debated between a cut of 25 and 50bps this month. Members "noted both options were consistent with the forward path in the projections...[but] agreed that the larger initial monetary stimulus would best ensure the Committee continues to meet its inflation and employment objectives." In line with this, the accompanying Monetary Policy Statement for August indicated some chance of further rate cuts ahead.”
“Their OCR forecasts trough at 91bps in Q4 2020 - i.e. an implied 36% chance of another 25 bps rate cut. The MPS continues to highlight a series of both domestic and global risks. The Committee expects growth to remain soft in the near term - although at 2.5% y/y in Q1, it is the envy of most other DM economies. Domestic demand remains under pressure from a slowing housing market and subdued business confidence. The RBNZ has revised its GDP forecasts lower accordingly by -0.3 to -0.5 ppts through the second quarter of next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY reverses a brief dip below 106.00 amid Treasury yields sell-off
The USD/JPY pair trims losses and regains the 106 handle in Wednesday's Asian trading, but the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the sell-off in Treasury yields and cautious trading in the Asian stocks.
Gold: Eyes on 127.2% Fibo target beyond $ 1500
The yellow metal has been on fire of late with the bulls have been eyeing up the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 while holding well above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges.
Forex Today: Sentiment sours again with safe havens in demand, NZD/USD crashes
Markets are stable after correcting higher on "turnaround Tuesday" but tensions are high. China has fixed USD/CNY just below 7.00, keeping the focus around its devaluation high. White House adviser Larry Kudlow said he still expects trade talks to resume in September.