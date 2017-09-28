RBNZ: Subtle changes – Westpac

RBNZ: Subtle changes – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
The RBNZ left its bottom-line guidance for monetary policy unchanged and the most important change was an apparent downgrade to the RBNZ’s GDP forecast, due to the stalled construction sector, explains Dominick Stephens, Chief Economist at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“However, the lower exchange rate and stronger global economy were also acknowledged, at least partly counterbalancing lower GDP growth.”
“The RBNZ did not acknowledge the fact that house prices have been much weaker than its previous forecast, presumably because it is wary of a post-election market resurgence.”
“In our view, the weak housing market and stalled construction sector will cause the RBNZ to strike a more dovish tone at the November MPS, unless the exchange rate falls sharply.”
“We remain firmly of the view that market pricing for an OCR hike in 2018 is far too early. We forecast the OCR to remain unchanged until late-2019, with evenly balanced risks to that flat forecast.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.