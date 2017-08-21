RBNZ: Stable monetary policy is the likely backdrop - Westpac

RBNZ: Stable monetary policy is the likely backdrop - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
The August Monetary Policy Statement was expected by markets and analysts to result in a modest dovish shift, but in Wheeler’s last meeting, they judged positive and negative developments were roughly balanced, and saw no need to change, notes the analysis team at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Stable monetary policy is the likely backdrop for some time, and while markets price RBNZ hikes in late 2018, we forecast RBNZ on hold until late 2019, as headwinds for domestic activity mount.”
“RBNZ fired a shot across the bows by discussing NZD intervention. While we think it unlikely, the RBNZ’s threat may at least make some speculative longs nervous. We do expect NZD to decline given elevated positioning, RBNZ intervention warnings, a cooling NZ economy and expected decrease in the NZ-US interest rate spread.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.