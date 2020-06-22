RBNZ seen holding rates at 0.25% on Wednesday – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of economists showed that all of them expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to leave the official cash rate (OCR) to unchanged at 0.25% for the rest of the year.

Key findings

At least some of them see rates moving to zero and negative territory next year.

ANZ Banks said that the RBNZ will stick to the dovish tone.

RBNZ will lift NZ$60 bln QE cap at some point, Westpac noted.