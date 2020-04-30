RBNZ removes mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions for 12 months

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said in a statement on Thursday, the board has decided to remove mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions for 12 months.

The decision was made to ensure LVR restrictions didn't have an undue impact on borrowers or lenders as part of the mortgage deferral scheme implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said.

RBNZ Deputy Governor and General Manager of Financial Stability Geoff Bascand said that the decision comes after reviewing a Regulatory Impact Assessment and robust feedback received from submitters over the consultation period.

NZD/USD refreshes high

The kiwi dollar ticked a few pips higher on the above announcement, driving NZD/USD to refresh daily highs at 0.6148. The spot adds 0.25% on the day.