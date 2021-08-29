RBNZ: Policy rate changes takes time to move mortgage rates

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) came out with its analytics on how changing policy rates could affect the housing market during early Monday morning in Asia.

A change of 1% in the official cash rate (OCR) moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within a month, but the big impact on mortgage rates takes place six months later where about 0.8% of the 1% change in the OCR is passed through.

Household borrowing in form of mortgages makes up around 43% of commercial bank balance sheets, a large part of all borrowing in New Zealand.

Small banks seem to pass on changes in OCR more than large banks.

Research also found preliminary evidence that some banks pass on more of the change in official interest rates than others.

