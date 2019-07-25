RBNZ: OCR likely to fall to 1%, with a risk it could go lower – Westpac

Dominick Stephens, chief economist at Westpac, suggests that they expect that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to cut the OCR in August and again in November, taking the OCR to an all-time low of 1%.
Key Quotes
“And the risk to our new call is skewed towards earlier and/or more aggressive cuts – there is a possibility that the RBNZ could cut the OCR in September, and even a possibility that the OCR could drop below 1%.”
“There is some risk the RBNZ could deliver the cuts more rapidly, in August and September, depending on how weak the labour market gets.”
“The domestic economy has clearly slowed further than anticipated.”
“Low business confidence is translating into slower hiring, and the forestry downturn could cause job losses.”
“The recent rise in the exchange rate will also bother the RBNZ.”
“If we are correct, retail fixed interest rates are going to fall even further.”
“Lower mortgage rates will strengthen our call for a housing market upturn over the year ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot ahead of IFO, the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, not far from the 2019 lows. The euro struggled with disappointing figures on Wednesday and now awaits the German IFO business climate ahead of the all-important ECB decision.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY holds the lower ground on 108.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair sticks to its range trade around 108.15 region so far this Thursday, with the bias leaning towards the downside amid the latest N. Korean missile launch and cautious optimism in the Asian equities ahead of the ECB.
Gold: 200-HMA, 1-week-long support-line question sellers
Following its failure to rise past-200 HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside, Gold declines to $1,422.30 heading into the European open on Thursday.
Forex Today: RBA’s Lowe drives Aussie lower; German IFO, ECB in focus
Cautious optimism prevailed in Thursday’s Asian trading, as markets were caught up between stimulus hopes by key central banks and the latest report on the N.Korean missile launch.