Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ, notes that the RBNZ today cut the OCR 50bp to 1.00%, but the market and analysts were unanimous regarding a cut today, but no one was picking -50bp.
Key Quotes
“The forward OCR track was also much lower than expected and signals clearly that the door is open to further cuts from here. We expect another cut in November, but depending on the data flow it could come as early as September. The market response was as dramatic as the RBNZ could have hoped, with both the currency and rates sharply lower.”
“The RBNZ noted that the outlook for both global and domestic growth had deteriorated, and has revised down its growth forecasts markedly. However, it continues to forecast a stronger lift in activity over the next year than we do, driven by investment, construction, and government spending. That said, the Committee didn’t sound fully confident that this would actually eventuate: “The members discussed that if sentiment remained low, perhaps due to global economic conditions or if profitability remains squeezed, growth might not increase as anticipated over the medium term”.”
“Although the move today was bigger than anyone expected, the door was left open to more. The OCR is forecast to trough at 0.91%, implying a better than even chance of a further cut – we forecast it to come in November.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stuck at 50% Fib, focus on German Industrial Production
EUR/USD's bounce from recent lows seems to have stalled near key Fib level of 1.1219. Signs of indecision have emerged on EUR/USD's daily chart. An above-forecast German data is needed to push the pair above Tuesday's high.
GBP/USD: Choppy inside immediate symmetrical triangle amid mild dossier of UK politics
Increasing calls for the Brexit deal change and fresh doubts over the PM Johnson’s future fail to propel the GBP/USD pair as it remains modestly unchanged near mid-1.21s heading into Wednesday’s London open.
USD/JPY reverses a brief dip below 106.00 amid Treasury yields sell-off
The USD/JPY pair trims losses and regains the 106 handle in Wednesday's Asian trading, but the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the sell-off in Treasury yields and cautious trading in the Asian stocks.
Gold in NZD terms eyes record highs after RBNZ rate cut
Gold is shining bright in New Zealand following a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut by the RBNZ. The yellow metal is currently trading at NZ$ 2,304 per Oz, the highest level since Nov 2011 and could test the record high of NZ$ 2,324.80 hit in Aug 2011.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Cash Rate Decision: Poised to cut again
The New Zealand central bank began the current round of rate decreases when Governor Adrian Orr reduced the cash rate 0.25% on May 8th. The RBA followed with its base with a quarter point cut to 1.25% on June 4th.