RBNZ: NZ 1 & 2 year inflation expectations to continue to increase

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) came out with their latest quarterly inflation expectations report, reflection higher inflation expectations for two years.

Summary:

One and two-year-ahead inflation expectations to continue to increase.

Annual real GDP growth to increase.

Unemployment rate to decrease in the next year before decreasing further in two years.

One-year-ahead inflation expectations have increased to 1.29% from 1.26%.

The two-year-ahead expectations remained steady with a 0.03 percentage point increase to 1.68% while the median increased to 1.90% from 1.70%.