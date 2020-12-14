RBNZ: Monitoring asset prices as part of on-going assessment of financial system and financial market developments

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says the economic outlook remains highly uncertain, with the balance of health and economic risks tilted to the downside.

Key notes

Says to undertake a review of the monetary policy committee remit in 2024 to consider lessons learnt, including the effectiveness of tools in response to covid-19.

Says monitoring asset prices as part of on-going assessment of financial system and financial market developments.

There were no reactions to the headlines in the markets. The kiwi is bid on the session and is up 0.11%.