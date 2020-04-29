RBNZ: Monetary stance seen unchanged in May – UOB

Strategists at UOB Group’s Quarterly Global Outlook expect the RBNZ to keep the current monetary policy conditions unaltered at the May meeting.

Key Quotes

“The RBNZ has given forward guidance, committing to keep the OCR at 0.25% for at least 12 months”.

“Our view is that it will remain there even longer. Depending on how the current financial market situation develops, more QE may be required down the road.”