RBNZ: Market pricing a hike in Nov-18 - Westpac

RBNZ: Market pricing a hike in Nov-18 - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that market pricing for the RBNZ has been stable during the past month, with November 2018 predicted to be the date of the first OCR hike.
Key Quotes
“We think market pricing remains too optimistic, our forecast for the first rate hike being November 2019. The next MPS on 9 November could see downgrades to the RBNZ forecasts for house prices and consumption. Regarding any new fiscal policies from the new government, it’s unlikely they would be announced and quantified by then.”
