RBNZ: Market continues to price a hike in Sep-18 - Westpac

RBNZ: Market continues to price a hike in Sep-18 - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
NZ monetary policy Market pricing for the RBNZ has been stable during the past month, with September 2018 predicted to be the date of the first OCR hike, according to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“We think the market pricing remains too optimistic, our forecast for the first rate hike being November 2019. Our confidence in that has grown slightly since the RBNZ’s OCR Review yesterday. It hints at the November MPS being more dovish than the August MPS, via downgrades to its GDP and housing forecasts.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.