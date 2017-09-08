RBNZ keeps rates unchanged at 1.75%By Felipe Erazo
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said that it would leave the official cash rate unchanged at 1.75% in a decision that was widely expected, stating that monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable period.
A press conference will be held by the RBNZ's governor Graeme Wheeler at 22:00 GMT.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Numerous uncertainties remain and policy may need to adjust accordingly
- Longer-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored at around 2 percent
- Says expects future headline inflation to reach the midpoint of the target band over medium-term
- Sees official cash rate at 1.8 pct in Dec 2017
- Sees official cash rate at 1.8 pct in Dec 2018
- Sees official cash rate at 1.9 pct in Dec 2019
- Sees official cash rate at 2.1 in Sept 2020
- Sees TWI around 76.8 in Dec 2018
- Sees annual CPI inflation at 1.9 pct in Dec 2018
- Non-tradeables inflation expected to increase gradually as capacity pressure increases
- Outlook for tradeables inflaiton remains weak
- Headline inflation is likely to decline in coming quarters
- House price inflation moderation is expected to persist, but risk of resurgence in prices remains
- Lower NZ$ is needed
- Says global growth has increased, more broad based
- Domestic economic growth is expected to improve
- House price inflation continues to moderate
- Nz$ has risen partly in response to weaker US Dollar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.