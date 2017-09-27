RBNZ keeps interest rates on hold at 1.75%By Eren Sengezer
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced that it would leave the official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 1.75%, in a decision that was widely expected, noting that the policy would remain accommodative for a considerable period.
Key highlights (via Reuters):
- Numerous uncertainties remain and policy may need to adjust accordingly
- Longer-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored at around 2 percent
- Expect future headline inflation to reach the midpoint of the target band over medium term
- Lower NZ$ would help the economy
- Global growth continues to improve
- Q2 GDP grew in-line with expectations
- Growth to maintain current pace going forward
- House price inflation continues to moderate
- There remains a risk of resurgence in house prices
- Domestic growth is projected to maintain its current pace going forward
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.