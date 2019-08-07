RBNZ Governor Orr: "... we will have to lower the interest rate further"

- Comments from the RBNZ officials failing to sink the bird any lower.
- Orr says positive interest rates at low levels are just as effective as ever.
RBNZ Governor Orr has said that in the absence of consumers, businesses or government spending as expected "we will have to lower the interest rate further."
Key quotes from Orr and RBNZ assistant governor:
- Orr says easily within errors of the margin of forecasts to end up in a position where negative interest rates needed to stimulate the economy.
- Orr says the threat of us-china trade issues has lingered too long, creating global economic uncertainty.
- RBNZ assistant governor says us-china issues ‘a major part’ of lower than expected domestic business confidence.
- Orr says positive interest rates at low levels are just as effective as ever.
- Orr says in the absence of consumers, businesses or government spending as expected we will have to lower the interest rate further.
FX implications
These comments are dovish and follow yesterday's surprise 50 basis point cut. However, the Kiwi is unchanged in early Asia around 0.6442/45. Overnight, the bird actually managed a modest rebound after plummeting to its lowest point since January 2016.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1200, dollar takes a breathe
The EUR/USD pair eased toward the current 1.1200 region on the back of a bounce in equities and recovering government debt yields after a poor US auction. Trade tensions remain the main market theme.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading at 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows
The greenback selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the USD/JPY pair farther below the 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows set in the previous session.
Gold bulls take gold to another level, the $1500s
Gold prices have been capped at fresh highs through the $1500 psychological level as investors bank, once again, on the idea that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again as soon as next month, sparling some relief in US stocks with benchmarks paring back most of the session's losses.
The Crypto market needs time and we need patience
The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.