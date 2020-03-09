RBNZ Governor Orr: Watching for signs of market pressures or credit stress

Responding to Monday’s flash crash amid the coronavirus fears, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Orr said that they are watching for signs of market pressures or credit stress.

He added that they have not seen any significant pressures at this stage.

Meanwhile, NZ Finance Minister Robertson said that the business continuity package is being prepared to deal with coronavirus impact; tax relief options are also being considered.

Robertson further said that deploying unconventional monetary policy is not on the cards.

NZD/USD reaction

Having witnessed a wild move over the last hour, the Kiwi is seen recovering towards the 0.63 handle, having hit fresh multi-year low at 0.6029 following a flash crash in the USD/JPY pair.