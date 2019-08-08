RBNZ Gov: Too much too soon is better than too little too late

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, (RBNZ) cut interest rates recently by a deep 50 basis pints cut.

RBNZ Governor Orr is now justifying the decision to do so.

The RBNZ took the market by surprise and cut the OCR by 50 bps at its August MPC meeting. Since then, we have had a series of commentary from the officials of the central bank justifying the move to do so. The door to further easing in the future was also left wide open. The accompanying Monetary Policy Statement for August indicated a chance of further rate cuts by the end of 2020.

Today, RBNZ Governor Orr is crossing the wires saying that, "Too much too soon is better than too little too late," with respect to the recent surprise 50 basis point cut.

We are in a great position in the face of growing headwinds.

FX implications

That is positive news for the NZD as it suggests that there will not be an additional 50 basis point cut at the next meeting.

Stay tuned for RBA's Lowe and the SMP for action in AUD/NZD.