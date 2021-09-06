RBNZ Gov. Orr: Lockdown has highlighted how disruptive the virus can be

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor Adrian Orr has recently crossed the wires and stated that the lockdown has highlighted how disruptive the virus can be.

The decision to hold the OCR made in context of level four.

Recall that the RBNZ surprised by holding rates at 0.25% on August 18.

The decision was as made in the context of the Government'simposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand.

The Committee said that it would assess the inflation and employment outlook on an ongoing basis, with a view to continuing to reduce the level of monetary stimulus over time so as to best meet their policy remit.

Employment is currently at or above its maximum sustainable level, and consumer price inflation expectations remain anchored near 2 per cent, the midpoint of the target range.

Meanwhile, the Committee noted that the New Zealand economy had rebounded more strongly than most countries, with the less domestic disruption caused by COVID-19 to date.

Hence, AUD/NZD has been a one-way street since mid-June:

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets today which is the main event.

