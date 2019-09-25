Ned Rumpeltin European Head of FX Strategy, points out that the RBNZ kept rates on hold today and from TD’s perspective, they took a page out of the RBA's recent playbook as they suggested further easing may come, but only "if necessary".
Key Quotes
“This latest reversion to the sidelines suggests the RBNZ is content to assess the outlook following their 50bps cut last month. That said, the Bank did not highlight any significant change in the monetary policy outlook. This, in our view, implies further easing is still more likely than not. Still, a more neutral tone prevails for now, with a more patience stance toward taking further action. Unlike the June statement where the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted "...a lower OCR may be needed over time", today's statement noted "...interest rates can be expected to be low for longer". No mention of 'lower' is consistent with the conditional easing bias. Overall the MPC sees risks skewed to the downside on a number of fronts.”
“Somewhat to our surprise, the RBNZ remained positive on the outlook 1 year out. Against this backdrop, the market has scaled back the implied probability of a RBNZ rate cut in November to 80% from nearly 90% previously. Despite this, we continue to see downside risks to both domestic growth and the global macro landscape. This keeps us looking for a further cut of 25 bps to 0.75% in November.”
“In terms of the currency, the Bank seems happy with the NZD's recent depreciation. Indeed, NZD is the worst performing G10 currency vs the USD since the August MPS meeting. That 2.75% decline has helped see the NZD TWI underperform the RBNZ's forecasts by 3.5%. Looking forward, we see scope for some of that weakness to unwind - at least in the near term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.10 amid trade and political uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 lower. The US is considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute. A released transcript is showing that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Biden.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has fallen toward 1.2350. Parliament has reconvened and considers the next steps. Elections, a motion of no confidence and a Brexit extension are all on the cards.
USD/JPY: Intraday positive move stalls near 100-SMA on 4-hourly chart
China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
Gold holds weaker below $1530, downside remains limited amid cautious mood
Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above $1525 level.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Falls in September
American consumers lost some of their ebullience this month as labor market success was undermined by the continuing stand-off in the US China trade dispute.