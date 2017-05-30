RBNZ Financial Stability Report: global policy uncertainty remains elevated and debt burdens are high in a number of countries

RBNZ Financial Stability Report: global policy uncertainty remains elevated and debt burdens are high in a number of countriesBy Felipe Erazo
The RBNZ Financial Stability Report have been released today, noting that New Zealand's financial system remains sound and the risks facing the system have reduced in the past six months.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Says global policy uncertainty remains elevated and debt burdens are high in a number of countries
- New Zealand's banks are vulnerable to risks because of their increasing reliance on offshore funding for credit growth
- House prices remain elevated relative to incomes and rents, and any resurgence would be of concern
- Arts of the dairy sector are carrying excessive debt burdens, and remain vulnerable to a fall in income or an increase in costs
- The Reserve Bank will soon release a consultation paper proposing the addition of DTI restrictions to our macro-prudential toolkit