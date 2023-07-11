RBNZ expected to remain on hold this week – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann expects the RBNZ to refrain from acting on rates at its meeting later in the week.
Key Quotes
While it is important for the RBNZ to appropriately account for the lags with which monetary policy typically works, there are still significant upside risks to the domestic inflation outlook.
That said, given that the RBNZ has signaled that it has finished hiking, we are maintaining our view for the OCR to remain at 5.50% for now.
