RBNZ Core Inflation Model rises by 1.9% YoY in Q1 2021, Kiwi unfazed below 0.72

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge for the first quarter of 2021 after the publication of the official consumer price index (CPI) by the NZ Stats early Wednesday.
The gauge rose by 1.9% YoY in Q1. The inflation measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1% to 3% inflation.
FX Implications
The Kiwi dollar is little changed on the above release, as NZD/USD keeps its range around 0.7175, up 0.06% on the day, as of writing.
About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach , estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are those either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.
NZD/USD Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7176
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7052
|Daily SMA50
|0.7155
|Daily SMA100
|0.7148
|Daily SMA200
|0.6918
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.723
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7165
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.728
