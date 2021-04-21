RBNZ Core Inflation Model rises by 1.9% YoY in Q1 2021, Kiwi unfazed below 0.72

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge for the first quarter of 2021 after the publication of the official consumer price index (CPI) by the NZ Stats early Wednesday.

The gauge rose by 1.9% YoY in Q1. The inflation measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1% to 3% inflation.

FX Implications

The Kiwi dollar is little changed on the above release, as NZD/USD keeps its range around 0.7175, up 0.06% on the day, as of writing.

About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach , estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are those either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.

