RBNZ Core Inflation Model rises by 1.9% YoY in Q1 2021, Kiwi unfazed below 0.72

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge for the first quarter of 2021 after the publication of the official consumer price index (CPI) by the NZ Stats early Wednesday.

The gauge rose by 1.9% YoY in Q1. The inflation measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1% to 3% inflation.

FX Implications

The Kiwi dollar is little changed on the above release, as NZD/USD keeps its range around 0.7175, up 0.06% on the day, as of writing.

About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach , estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are those either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.

NZD/USD Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7176
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.7176
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7052
Daily SMA50 0.7155
Daily SMA100 0.7148
Daily SMA200 0.6918
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.723
Previous Daily Low 0.7165
Previous Weekly High 0.7181
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.719
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7205
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.715
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7125
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7085
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7215
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7255
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.728

 

 

