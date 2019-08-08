RBNZ speakers commenting and sticking to the dovish script.

NZD/USD has been suffering on the surprise rate cut and is -6% since mid-July swing highs.

RBNZ Assistant Governor Hawkesby has said, "We are watching inflation expectations closely."

In other comments, RBNZ Assistant Governor Hawkesby said, "we would need to exhaust our conventional policy tools first; unconventional tools are a contingency in case inflation tanks."

Earlier in the session, we heard from both the governor Orr and Hawkesby:

Key quotes from Orr and RBNZ assistant governor: