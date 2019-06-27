TD Securities analysts have pencilled in cuts by RBNZ for Aug'19 and Nov'19.

Key Quotes

“Deteriorating fundamentals and a firmer NZD are catalysts for RBNZ cuts.”

“Similar story to AUD, though we like buying AUDNZD dips towards 1.04. Rallies are likely capped in the short-term around the 1.07 level.”

“ Risk: The increase in capital requirements drives the RBNZ to cut in 2020 to 0.75%.”

“Where we could be wrong: