RBNZ: a dovish guidance on the cards?- Westpac

Analysts at Westpac noted that the RBNZ may well surprise markets by emphasising the recent run of weak data and the high exchange rate.

Key Quotes:

"The RBNZ will probably reiterate that it is not considering OCR hikes within the foreseeable future.

"We expect the RBNZ will leave the OCR at 1.75% and reiterate that monetary policy is on hold for the foreseeable future."

"The press release will probably emphasise the softer tone to recent data, and the RBNZ’s discomfort with the high exchange rate."

"The RBNZ may expunge any hint of hikes from its OCR forecast, and issue slightly more dovish guidance in the press release."

"An MPS along these lines would surprise financial markets, possibly causing swap rates and the exchange rate to fall on the day."