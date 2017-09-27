RBI to keep rates-on hold next month – RTRS poll

RBI to keep rates-on hold next month – RTRS pollBy Dhwani Mehta
Results of the latest Reuters poll of economists conducted on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) next policy move, showed:
The RBI will hold key repo rate at 7-year low of 6% next week
Reverse repo rate of 5.75% expected to remain over same period
36/47 economists expect GDP forecast to be cut again following disruptions caused by new tax system introduced on 1 July
30/49 say there's a chance inflation overshoots RBI 4% mid-term target this year
Reuters poll 60 economists
